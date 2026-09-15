Government is moving to provide water and sanitation to people living in several informal settlements.

However, Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning, Marsha Caddle, says this does not mean new structures should continue to be built without regard for planning rules.

Ms Caddle says some people have lived for years without running water or adequate sanitation.

She was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Barbados Labour Party’s St Michael South Central Branch.

She says some informal areas were never designed for residential development, which can create problems for emergency services.

She is warning that continued unplanned construction could also put millions of dollars of investment in water and sewer infrastructure at risk.