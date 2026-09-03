Government to retrofit sporting facilities for pickleball
Government will aim to retrofit some of its sporting facilities to accommodate pickleball.
That’s the word from Minister of Sports Charles Griffith as he addressed the media following talks with a delegation from the Ultimate Pickleball League, led by its CEO, Charles Farr.
Pickleball is a fast-growing paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
In terms of pickleball equipment, Minister Griffith says plans are already in place.
Mr Farr says pickleball is a billion-dollar sport.