Government will aim to retrofit some of its sporting facilities to accommodate pickleball.

That’s the word from Minister of Sports Charles Griffith as he addressed the media following talks with a delegation from the Ultimate Pickleball League, led by its CEO, Charles Farr.

Pickleball is a fast-growing paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

In terms of pickleball equipment, Minister Griffith says plans are already in place.

Mr Farr says pickleball is a billion-dollar sport.