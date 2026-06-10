Government workers urged to support Pearly Barbados rollout
An appeal has been made for employees across Government offices and departments to work with the management team of Pearly Barbados to onboard information onto the app.
The call is coming from Director of Citizen Engagement and Media Relations in the Prime Minister’s Office, Roy Morris.
Mr. Morris was delivering remarks at the launch of the new locally developed mobile application, which promises to transform how Barbadians report problems and access public services.