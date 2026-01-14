Gov’t launches project to improve beach access for PWDs
Government is seeking to make it easier for people with disabilities to access all beaches across the island.
Today, the National Conservation Commission launched the Beach Accessory Rehabilitation Project.
During the launch at Folkestone Marine Park, Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy, Adrian Forde, revealed the project includes hardscape and greenscape work for the access areas to beaches.
Our Anesta Henry has that story.