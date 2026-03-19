Gov’t moves to boost NIS awareness with annual statements

Starting November 1st, Barbadians aged 50 and over who are still in the workforce will begin receiving an annual National Insurance statement during their birth month.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says the move is designed to keep people informed about their contributions, encourage those who have fallen behind to get up to date, and boost overall awareness of the system.

He made the announcement ahead of Parliament’s passage of the Appropriation Bill, 2026, last night.