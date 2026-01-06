Gov’t tackles BLA delays with additional staff and upgraded system 

For weeks, Barbadians have voiced frustration over delays at the Licensing Authority, an issue the government says it is tackling head-on.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw confirmed system failures disrupted vehicle registration and licensing services, affecting thousands of motorists.

She made the comments while leading debate on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Minister Bradshaw said Government has since brought on additional staff and is working toward a new driver’s licence management system, though she noted that modernisation takes time.

Plans are also underway to decentralise some operations by utilising external parties to assist in addressing the backlog and easing workloads.