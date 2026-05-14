GovTech Barbados launches co-design workshops to improve digital services

GovTech Barbados is embarking on a series of co-design workshops in collaboration with a number of ministries, departments and agencies aimed at rapidly developing digital services that directly address public needs.

The initiative represents a key step in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to transform public service delivery through the strategic use of digital technology.

GovTech Barbados Chief Executive Officer Mark Boyce spoke about the motivation behind the initiative during a media breakfast meeting at Café de Paris in Holetown.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.