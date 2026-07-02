Graduates assured of Government’s commitment to education transformation

Graduates of West Terrace Primary School have been assured that Government is committed to their success by transforming the education system to better recognise the diverse talents of every child.

This assurance came from Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, who addressed parents and students during a ceremony at the Hilton Barbados Resort yesterday.

Under the theme, Today’s Dreams, Tomorrow’s Legends, Mrs. Husbands explained that while academics are important, not all children are gifted in the same way and should be given pathways that ensure they succeed.

She said the goal is to prepare the island’s children for the rapidly changing world.