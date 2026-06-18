After weeks of excitement, entertainment, giveaways and community engagement, Mornin’ Barbados will bring its highly successful live broadcasts from Inchcape Barbados to a close on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The programme has attracted thousands of viewers throughout the promotion, showcasing the latest vehicles, engaging personalities and exciting daily features from the Inchcape showroom.

The grand finale promises to be one of the most entertaining mornings yet, with a special Father’s Day Challenge featuring the dads of CBC going head-to-head against the dads of Inchcape Barbados in a series of fun-filled contests designed to test skill, teamwork and bragging rights.

With pride, family spirit and friendly rivalry on the line, viewers will be watching closely to see which team emerges victorious and claims the title of ultimate Father’s Day champions.

In addition to the challenge, audiences can look forward to special guest appearances, exciting surprises and a celebration of the partnership between CBC and Inchcape Barbados that has brought memorable moments to viewers across the island.

Will the CBC dads rise to the occasion, or will the Inchcape dads defend home turf and claim victory?

There’s only one way to find out.

Keep your eyes locked on TV8 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, for the final live edition of Mornin’ Barbados from Inchcape Barbados. Don’t miss a moment of the action!