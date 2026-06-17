The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged 23-year-old Abiola Aman Kosay Grant, of Kensington New Road, St. Michael, with possession of 23 rounds of ammunition on June 13.

Grant appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Wednesday, June 17, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.