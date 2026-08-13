Greater convenience is on the horizon for customers at Massy Store at Worthing, Christ Church.

The announcement came from Senior Vice President and Country Head for Barbados, Jared Wright, during his address at the official opening ceremony of the $46 million development.

The top company official says this significant investment is only phase one, and resulted directly from feedback and insights gathered from their valued customers.

He says by listening closely to the needs and preferences, the company has been able to tailor its offerings to better serve the community.

The Senior Vice President says Massy’s vision is to continue evolving, based on customer input, ensuring that future phases will bring even greater benefits and services to the communities they serve.