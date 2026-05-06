Barbadian cyclist Arielle Greaves has shattered her own junior national record in the flying 200 metres.

Competing at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Mexico this morning, Greaves clocked an outstanding new time of 11.319 seconds, eclipsing her previous mark of 11.800 seconds set last year in Lima, Peru, by an impressive 0.481 seconds.

That remarkable ride secured her qualification in third position overall, behind Colombia’s Manuela Loaiza Zabala and Danna Martinez-Mahecha, who recorded times of 10.747 seconds and 11.054 seconds respectively.

Following that effort, Greaves went on to defeat Mexico’s Sofia Lopez-Villarreal in Heat 3 to advance to the quarter-finals.