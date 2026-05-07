Greaves exits sprint event after quarter-final run in Mexico

Top junior cyclist Arielle Greaves last evening saw her sprint campaign come to an end at the quarter-final stage of the Junior Pan American Championships in Mexico after losing both rides to Mexico’s Sofia Lopez-Villareal.

Despite missing out on a place in the semi-finals, Greaves still enjoyed a breakthrough performance at the competition, highlighted by a new Barbados national record in the flying 200 metres and a place among the final eight riders in the event.

Greaves delivered an impressive ride in qualifying, producing a record-breaking effort in the flying 200 metres to advance comfortably to the knockout rounds. Her performance continued a strong upward trend as she competed against a talented international field.

While disappointed with the result, reaching the quarter-finals and setting a new national mark represented another important step forward for Greaves in her development on the international stage.

Greaves will now turn her attention to the one-kilometre time trial tomorrow before competing in the keirin on Saturday.