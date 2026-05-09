Arielle Greaves finished fifth in the final of the women’s keirin at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Veracruz this afternoon.

Greaves had advanced to the final earlier today after an impressive second-place finish in Heat One.

That now brings an end to Greaves’ run at the meet.

Danna Martinez Mahecha of Colombia captured the gold medal, while Mexico secured the remaining podium spots through Fernanda Trujillo Ruiz and Nicole Jimenez Rochin.