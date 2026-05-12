Greaves returns home after record-breaking Junior Pan Am performances

Arielle Greaves is back home after her record-breaking performances at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Veracruz.

Greaves and team manager Deidre Hinkson arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday to cheers and well wishes from family, friends and supporters.

She shattered her own junior national record in the flying 200 metres, clocking 11.319 seconds to eclipse her previous mark of 11.800 seconds.

Greaves also smashed her own national mark in the women’s 1-kilometre time trial with a time of one minute 12.011 seconds.

Although she did not reach the medal podium, Greaves says she places significant value on the experience gained in Mexico.

Next up for Greaves are the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo from July 24 to August 8, followed by the Junior World Championships in Belgium from August 19 to 23.

She says training in Trinidad and Tobago has been different, but she remains committed to the process.

Meanwhile, Hinkson says the Barbados Cycling Union is looking at how it can financially assist Greaves going forward.