It was another record-breaking performance by top junior national cyclist Arielle Greaves, who this morning smashed her own national mark in the opening heat of the women’s one-kilometre time trial qualification round at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships.

Competing in Veracruz, Mexico, Greaves stopped the clock at an impressive one minute 12.011 seconds to set a new Barbados junior national record. The ride erased her previous record of one minute 15.601 seconds, which she established in Lima, Peru in 2025.

The strong performance secured Greaves the fourth-fastest qualifying time heading into the finals, where she lined up in Heat Five.

Speaking after the record ride, an upbeat Greaves expressed satisfaction with her performance, saying she went out and executed her race plan under the guidance of Elisha Greene, who serves as the team’s mechanic and mentor.

Arielle tomorrow competes in her final event of the championships, the keirin.