The Usain Bolt Sports Complex was abuzz today for the Green Rising Climate Dash and Ninja Challenge.

The free, youth-focused climate action event started at 10 a.m. and was organised by Green Rising Barbados.

The initiative was geared towards physical activity and environmental engagement among young people.

Green Rising is led globally by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, with its local arm, Green Rising Barbados, operating under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Today’s event included a 3K climate run, a Ninja Challenge, an eco-village and workshops.

During the opening ceremony, UNICEF Representative Shohrat Orazov said the initiative mobilises young people to take tangible climate action in several areas.

Director of Future Barbados Tamaisha Eytle says the Green Rising programme was created a year ago.