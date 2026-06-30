Gregory Brathwaite has been returned as president of the Barbados Cricket Umpires Association.

At the association’s annual general meeting last night at Kensington Oval, Brathwaite needed two rounds of voting to get past the challenge of Jonathan Blades.

Both men received 24 votes in the first round, with two spoiled ballots. However, Brathwaite won the second round 26-24.

Blades, however, was elected vice-president after defeating Leon Layne 36-13.

In other results, Andrew Corbin was elected treasurer; Ayanna Holder, secretary; Tremaine Prescod, assistant secretary-treasurer; while the floor members are Adrian Jones, James Lewis, Ezra Marshall and Kareem Taitt.