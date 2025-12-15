ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – The Aviation Services of Grenada (ASG) has apologised to the public, promising that it “will continue to work to minimise disruption to services” following last weekend’s cancellation or late departure of flights at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

In a statement, the ASG said that the disruption was due to “a coordinated sick-out involving a number of employees” and that “this action is contrary to the provisions of the existing collective bargaining agreement”.

The ASG said that the dispute centres on an approved two-week bonus payment, in keeping with the collective bargaining agreement.

Airport management said a number of ASG employees reported sick over the weekend, resulting in disruptions to both arriving and departing flights.

“As far as I am aware, some of the workers have informed management that they are sick, so what is happening is that ASG workers at the airport are sick,” said Joseph Mitchell, president of the Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU).

ASG workers provide essential ground-handling services, including passenger check-in, baggage handling, ramp operations, and cargo services for commercial, cargo, and private flights, supporting airport operations for major airlines and visitors.

The sharp increase in sick leave comes as the union and ASG’s negotiating team are finalising a fringe benefits package for workers, which includes a Christmas bonus.

It is reported that the package had largely been agreed on, with only revised wording remaining to clarify bonus payments in profitable and non-profitable years, before talks stalled.

In its statement, the ASG said it wanted to emphasise that “it values the contributions of its employees and has consistently engaged the union in good-faith negotiations on all matters, including bonuses and benefits”.

“ASG remains committed to resolving this issue through constructive dialogue and established industrial relations processes,” it said, adding that a meeting with the Labour Commissioner was scheduled for Sunday “to work towards a fair and sustainable resolution”.

“While these discussions continue, ASG is calling on the union and employees to return to work and to allow the established mechanisms to function as intended. This form of action ultimately harms workers’ own interests by disrupting operations, reducing revenue, and impacting the company’s ability to pay bonuses.

“It is reaffirmed that the only acceptable way forward is through responsible dialogue and full respect for the collective bargaining agreement,” said the ASG, as it apologised to “its airline partners, passengers, and the wider public for any inconvenience caused and will continue to work to minimise disruption to services”.