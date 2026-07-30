Barbados’ sprint hopes remain alive at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after Kuron Griffith advanced in the men’s 200 metres.

Griffith secured his place in tomorrow’s semi-finals after finishing second in Heat Three in 20.75 seconds.

There was disappointment, however, for Kelia Bentham, whose campaign ended in the women’s 200 metres after she clocked 23.96 seconds to finish outside the qualifying spots in Heat Six.

In the men’s 400-metre hurdles, Rasheem Griffith also missed out on a semi-final berth, placing fifth in Heat One in 50.08 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the pool, Adara Stoddard failed to advance in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke after posting a time of two minutes, 46.23 seconds.