Griffith pledges support for farmers in St. Lucy

A political candidate is promising to work closely with farmers in St. Lucy to improve their output.

Democratic Labour Party candidate for St. Lucy, Ian Griffith, says if his party is elected in the February 11 general election, it will eliminate outstanding water bills some farmers have had piling up for years.

Addressing residents at Checker Hall, St. Lucy, during a spot meeting, Mr. Griffith also promised the party has plans to work with farmers to ensure that they have unlimited and improved access to markets for their produce.