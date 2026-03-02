Ground broken for new 400m track at Bushy Park

Government has broken ground at Bushy Park, St Philip, for the construction of a new 400-metre track.

Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, says this is to buttress what has happened at the National Stadium and the Wildey Gymnasium, where new facilities for athletes are being constructed.

The minister further says about 19 million dollars has already been allocated to the National Sports Council to prepare for the additional 400-metre tracks that are coming on stream.

He also says plans have started to accommodate the disabled community at various sports facilities, with greater representation at the Paralympic Games being a focus.