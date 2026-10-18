Growing interest in UK tertiary education among students

There has been a growing interest among students in pursuing tertiary education in the United Kingdom.

That’s according to Sheena Alleyne, one of the organisers of this year’s CUP Fest International Education Fair, held this weekend at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

She says students are also expanding their options to include destinations across Europe, Australia and the Caribbean.

The comments came at the 12th edition of the fair, held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Ackeem Clinkett reports.