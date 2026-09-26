The 2026 edition of GT20 Canada is set to be played in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during the October-November window.

According to a CWI media release, the move is to foster deeper cricketing, developmental and commercial ties between Canada and the West Indies.

It’s specific to the 2026 season, with the tournament scheduled to return to Canada in 2027.

The GT20 Canada, launched in 2018, has had four seasons so far.

While the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2025 season did not take place amid restructuring, after Cricket Canada awarded a long-term licence to National Cricket League Canada last year.

For 2026, the tournament will feature five teams, down from six, with the franchises also rebranded under new names.