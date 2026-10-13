Gun Court begins hearing first cases

The new Gun Court began hearing its first cases today, and Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, says he is pleased to see it in operation.

The Minister says it is an important step in Barbados’ response to the problem of illegal firearms, as authorities continue to build capacity to handle the cases.

Mr Lashley says the establishment and operation of the Gun Court could help ensure that cases involving firearms are dealt with through a more focused judicial process.

He also raises the possibility of using technology to support the hearing of other cases and the overall court process.