Gunfire near Eden Lodge nursery prompts swift police response

The usual chatter in the area of the Eden Lodge Nursery School was shattered this morning as gunfire disrupted the St. Michael community.

Parents who had already dropped off their young charges were summoned to collect them.

When CBC cameraman Anderson Arthur arrived, police had already cordoned off the road and were directing parents along a path of safety.

One parent, Makaylah Broomes, described the situation as both overwhelming and unnecessary.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, has since sought to correct misinformation circulating in the media and on social media platforms.

He says initial investigations show that a man was in the vicinity of the Eden Lodge Nursery School, sitting in a car, when he was approached by a lone assailant who discharged several gunshots, sending the man fleeing from the area.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite is also urging members of the public to avoid circulating unverified information, especially where children and schools are involved.

He says speculation can create unnecessary panic, compromise investigations and cause further distress to parents, teachers and the wider school community.