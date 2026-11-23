United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is commending Barbados for punching above its weight, bringing new ideas to global debate and helping to shape the international agenda.

He says Barbados is a champion of multilateralism and a source of solutions to global challenges, including discussions surrounding the potential harm of artificial intelligence, which is the focus of a special summit being held today at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort.

He notes that Barbados, like other countries across the region, is being hit by one geopolitical shock after another, driving up the cost of fuel and energy and affecting the cost of living for its citizens.

The Secretary-General also expressed disappointment that COP31 ended without an agreement on an overarching outcome.

He noted that, at a time when the climate crisis is accelerating, governments had failed to demonstrate the level of ambition the crisis demands.