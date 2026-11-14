GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana and Suriname hope to hold another high-level meeting before year-end to advance discussions on the proposed US$236 million Corentyne River Bridge, which would establish a direct road link between the two countries.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said on Friday that efforts are underway to schedule the bilateral meeting, which is expected to take place in Guyana.

Speaking at a press conference at his Shiv Chanderpaul Drive office in Georgetown, Ali said the discussions would address outstanding issues, challenges and opportunities relating to the proposed cross-border infrastructure project.

“At those meetings we will have all of the issues, challenges, and opportunities identified and dealt with,” he said.

The proposed 3.1-kilometre bridge would connect Moleson Creek in Guyana with South Drain in Suriname, providing a direct road link between the neighbouring countries.

Bilateral discussions on the project advanced following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Guyana and Suriname in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ali also provided an update on the proposed new high-span Berbice River Bridge, saying the government hopes to award the construction contract before the end of 2026.

He said the technical evaluation team is working on the project, while financing arrangements, including the structuring of financing and term sheets, are being discussed.

“The technical evaluation team is working on this issue. Issues of financing, structuring of that financing and term sheets are being discussed,” Ali said.

“So, I am hoping that long before the end of this year, we can have an award,” he added.