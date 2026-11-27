CMC – The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) says it is on track to surpass its 2025 total of approximately 200,000 ounces of gold purchased, driven by expanded operations in mining districts to improve access to authorised buying facilities and encourage sales through legal channels.

The GGB currently operates six locations across the country. According to its Deputy General Manager, Saif Ibrahim, establishing buying facilities closer to mining areas will reduce travel time and transportation costs for miners, encouraging them to sell through authorised channels.

“If we want them to do it legally, we need to go to them instead of having them come to us,” he said, noting that legal sales also provide miners with official receipts confirming that applicable royalties and taxes have been deducted and remitted.

These records will be particularly important as miners prepare to renew their licences and equipment permits in 2027.

“The receipt is very important, not only at the Guyana Gold Board, but you should ensure that if you’re a miner, if you’re selling gold, that you’re selling to a licensed dealer under the GGB or a licensed trader under GGMC,” Ibrahim stated.

Under the Guyana Gold Board Act, producers are required to sell their gold through the Board, its licensed dealers or authorised traders.

The GGB’s Compliance and Legal Manager, Melissa Smith, said violations can result in the forfeiture of gold, fines and imprisonment of up to five years for subsequent prosecutions.

She also reminded miners that transactions require valid identification, proof of address, a taxpayer identification number and the relevant mining permits or licences. Businesses must provide additional documentation based on their registration and legal status.

Failure to maintain proper sales records can also affect licence renewals through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and create tax compliance issues with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Board is working with Customs, the Guyana Police Force and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to curb unauthorised gold exports.

“Only a licensed dealer, a person who was licensed by the Guyana Gold Board, that is, they have been issued with an authorisation to possess, sell, or export gold, can legally take gold out of Guyana,” Smith said.

The GGB is now pursuing greater value addition in the gold industry through its El Dorado Reimagined brand, launched in May this year.

The initiative’s first product is a limited-edition, one-ounce commemorative gold medallion marking Guyana’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Valued at GUY$1.3 million (one Guyana dollar = US$0.004), it is crafted from 99.9 per cent pure gold, with the mining, refining and minting processes completed entirely in Guyana.