GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Nov. 12, CMC – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched an investigation into the death of a one-year-old child at a licensed daycare facility in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The ministry said its Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) received a report of a medical emergency involving Trayden Tanner at Chelsea OD’s Daycare and Playgroup, Section C, South Turkeyen, at approximately 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The agency advised that the child be taken to the nearest health centre for urgent medical attention. However, he was subsequently pronounced dead at the C-Field Health Centre.

Following the report, the CPA deployed officers to the facility to ensure that all other children were safely handed over to their parents and caregivers.

The ministry said it had launched an immediate investigation and was working with the Guyana Police Force, which is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

It said the matter would be subjected to a thorough investigation, emphasising that the safety and protection of children in childcare facilities remained a priority.

The ministry extended condolences to the child’s family and said it was prepared to provide support during their time of grief.