Georgetown, Guyana, CMC – President Irfaan Ali has announced plans to establish a national mining consortium that would allow miners and ordinary citizens to participate collectively in large-scale mining ventures through a locally owned company.

President Ali outlined the proposal during the commissioning of a new Citizens Bank branch in Bartica, saying the initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand financial inclusion and increase public participation in key sectors of the economy.

Under the proposed model, small, medium and large-scale miners would join with members of the public to establish a national mining company capable of competing internationally.

The President said the initiative is aimed at ensuring citizens retain greater ownership of Guyana’s mineral resources and benefit more directly from opportunities in the sector.

He said the proposal also forms part of wider efforts to transform the country’s financial system and create new avenues for investment and wealth creation.

Among the initiatives being considered are the establishment of a junior stock exchange, the creation of a Guyana Development Bank, investment opportunities linked to agriculture, infrastructure and industrial projects, and deeper collaboration between Government and commercial banks.

President Ali also disclosed that discussions are underway with Citizens Bank on the establishment of a Development Bank desk and an electronic identification support desk to improve access to services for residents of Region Seven.

He said financial inclusion must go beyond access to banking services and create opportunities for citizens to invest and build wealth.

According to President Ali, the long-term objective is to develop new investment vehicles that will enable Guyanese families to become shareholders in sectors traditionally accessible only to larger investors, while broadening economic participation across the country.