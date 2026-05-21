GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC — The Ekaa Hrim Quarry company, which is at the centre of an investigation by the Labour Ministry and other Government departments following complaints of exploitation and abuse by a group of Indian nationals, has denied the serious allegations.

Earlier this week, the company was given 24 hours to respond to complaints made by 38 Indian nationals employed at the company. The workers complained of being forced to work long hours under poor working and living conditions, and for low salaries.

The issue was first highlighted by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed during a visit to the Region Seven area where the company is located.

Minister of Labour Keoma Griffith held meetings with the workers and also met with officials of the company. The Labour Ministry is leading the probe into the complaints.

Speaking to reporters, Griffith said the company has denied the allegations, but the investigations remain active.

“Of course, they have denied the allegations, I can tell you that much. They have denied the allegations. It now calls on us to investigate both sides, and of course, the workers have said some things which we are going to take seriously and I can assure, but the company has a different version.

“What is our responsibility? Our responsibility is to listen to both sides and to investigate. I will never cause anybody in my Ministry, nor will I ever put the cart before the horse in any allegation. It is my duty to ensure that everything is examined before we come to the media or the public to give information. We will not be irresponsible and give misinformation to the public,” Griffith said.

In their initial complaint, the Indians also complained about their passports being held by the company since their arrival in Guyana. Those passports have since been returned to the workers following the intervention of the Labour Minister.

Griffith said his Ministry takes all allegations seriously and is examining the claims made by the foreign workers.

He said because the allegations cover several different areas, other Government ministries and departments are also involved in the probe.

He said, “the allegations relate to unsafe and unhealthy working environments, and of course allegations relating to personal property and artefacts belonging to the workers. They have denied those allegations and it is now upon us to investigate before we determine”.

The Minister said the mining company also denied allegations that it had confiscated the passports of the foreign workers during their employment with the company.

He said the investigation will also cover the contracts that the workers signed for the jobs. Those contracts included details requiring workers to pay fees of US$3,000 if they were terminated or resigned from their jobs.

Many of them complained that they were paid just over the minimum wage and although deductions were made from their salaries, details regarding those deductions were never provided to them.

The Indian High Commission has also been meeting with the workers and the Ministry of Labour regarding the complaints made by the workers.

CMC PHOTO