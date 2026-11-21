GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana has firmly rejected the possibility of bilateral talks with Venezuela over the disputed Essequibo region, insisting that the border controversy must be settled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd said in a statement late Friday that Guyana remained committed to the judicial process and would abide by the court’s ruling, while encouraging Venezuela to do the same.

He said a judgment could come as early as the first quarter of 2027, adding that Guyana firmly believed the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the boundary between the two countries, was “perfect, final, and complete”.

Todd’s comments follow reports that a former senior United States State Department official had raised the possibility of territorial discussions between Guyana and Venezuela, including the prospect of Venezuela taking partial control of the disputed Essequibo region.

The minister said Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, had made it clear during discussions with the former US official that Georgetown would pursue the outcome of the court proceedings and no other option.

“Those discussions were minuted, and we, at the Foreign Ministry, are in possession of those notes,” Todd said.

He also referred to statements issued by Guyana’s Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in Georgetown following the reports.

Guyana’s Foreign Ministry said it had received assurances from Washington that its position on the border controversy had not changed, while the US Embassy reaffirmed its support for the process before the ICJ.

Todd said the US statement outlined two possible ways in which the boundary could be altered: through a determination by a competent authority or through bilateral discussions between Guyana and Venezuela.

He said Guyana regarded the ICJ as the competent authority, consistent with Article 4(2) of the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

However, he was unequivocal that Georgetown would not pursue bilateral discussions with Venezuela over the controversy.

“Guyana has been very clear and very firm that we will not hold any bilateral discussions with Venezuela with regard to their controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Award,” he said.

“We remain committed to the process, we remain committed to the rule of international law, and we do hereby encourage Venezuela to also commit to the rule of international law.”

Todd said Guyana would not waver from its position and urged citizens to remain patient as the country awaits the court’s decision.

“I ask Guyanese to be patient and to remain focused on our future as a sovereign and independent country,” he said.

Guyana instituted proceedings at the ICJ in 2018, seeking confirmation of the validity and binding effect of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the land boundary between the two countries.

The court held hearings on the merits of the case in May 2026 and is considering its judgment.