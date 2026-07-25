GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that an international and independent Commission of Inquiry will be established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the capsizing of the MV Barima.

In a statement on Saturday, the President said the five-member panel, to be announced on Sunday, will comprise distinguished experts and professionals with extensive experience in law, marine engineering, maritime safety and disaster investigation.

He said the members had been selected for their independence, technical expertise and proven ability, and would determine their own procedures and methods of work.

The Commission has been mandated to conduct what the President described as a thorough and impartial examination of the disaster, including the events leading to the vessel’s capsizing and sinking, the emergency response, and all related matters.

Its investigation will seek to identify any shortcomings or failures, recommend accountability where appropriate, and propose reforms to improve the safety and reliability of Guyana’s maritime transport system.

Among the issues to be examined are the vessel’s loading, passenger boarding procedures, conditions on board, seaworthiness and maintenance history, compliance with maritime laws and safety standards, the conduct and competence of the master and crew, passenger management, life-saving arrangements, and the impact of weather, sea conditions and other operational factors.

The Commission will also review the search, rescue and recovery operation, assessing the adequacy, coordination and effectiveness of the response by all agencies and stakeholders involved.

President Ali said the inquiry will have the authority to determine whether negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty or institutional failures contributed to the tragedy, and to recommend any legislative, regulatory, institutional or operational reforms needed to prevent a similar disaster in the future.

The announcement follows the sinking of the MV Barima, one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Guyana’s history, which claimed dozens of lives and prompted calls for a full independent investigation.

The President had previously committed to establishing an international Commission of Inquiry once the search and recovery phase of the operation had progressed.