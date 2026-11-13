GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – President Irfaan Ali says intelligence points to a possible coordinated criminal conspiracy to harm or intimidate citizens, damage public and private property, and disrupt essential services, as investigations continue into a Molotov cocktail attack on a major electricity substation.

In a national security address delivered via social media on Thursday, Ali said credible intelligence gathered by Guyanese authorities, in collaboration with international partners, suggests links between inflammatory statements circulating online and planned criminal activities.

“Intelligence further indicates the possible existence of a centrally coordinated conspiracy intended to harm or intimidate individuals, destroy or damage public and private property, disrupt essential services and economic activity, and create disorder and undermine national security,” he said.

Ali said there were also indications of the possible movement of senior members of the terrorist-designated criminal organisation, Tren de Aragua.

The President highlighted “a deliberate attack” on Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Good Hope substation on the East Coast of Demerara. He said two individuals were captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) throwing Molotov cocktails, commonly known as channa bombs, at the facility at approximately 10.45 p.m. on November 10.

The individuals reportedly targeted an electrical transformer before fleeing the scene. No damage to the facility was reported.

Ali described the incident as a serious attack on critical national infrastructure, warning that it had the potential to disrupt electricity supply and threaten public safety.

He said security agencies had received intelligence about possible attacks on infrastructure, allowing authorities to take proactive measures to strengthen security at vulnerable facilities.

The President also noted that, only days before the incident, two politically affiliated individuals had been captured in conversation discussing the making of incendiary devices.

“Investigations are underway to establish the identities of the individuals captured on CCTV, whether the attack was planned or coordinated with other persons, the existence and purpose of the reported meeting, whether additional facilities or individuals were identified as potential targets, the involvement of any organisers, financiers, or intellectual authors,” Ali told the country.

“I want to make it clear that all perpetrators, including intellectual authors, will be pursued relentlessly with the fullness of the law.”

He warned that individuals using social media to incite violence, threaten citizens or encourage criminal activity would face the full force of the law.

The President also cautioned against attempts to organise unlawful activities, including burning tyres, obstructing public roadways, sabotaging infrastructure and threatening public officials, private citizens or their families.

He said such conduct could attract charges under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, including conspiracy, aiding and abetting, attempted offences and terrorism-related offences under Section 309A, where the necessary legal requirements are established.

Ali emphasised that the Government respects citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest, but said those rights do not extend to violence, intimidation, destruction of property or criminal incitement.

He said the Government, joint services and intelligence agencies, together with international partners, remain vigilant and are taking coordinated action to protect citizens and national infrastructure.

The President urged Guyanese to cooperate with law enforcement, reject calls for violence and report suspicious or illegal activities.

“Guyana will not be allowed to become a haven for organised criminal networks. Nor will violence, intimidation, or sabotage be permitted to undermine our national security, economic development, or the safety of our citizens,” he declared.