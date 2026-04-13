Hackett remanded on multiple charges including murder

A St Michael man charged with murder has appeared in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today.

He is 34-year-old Darion Alex Hackett, of Block 8E, Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge.

Hackett is accused of the January 12th, 2025 murder of Mitch Boyce, serious bodily harm, five counts of endangering life, aggravated criminal charges, four counts of the use of a firearm, and violent disorder.

Those incidents are said to have occurred in the District ‘C’ jurisdiction.

He will also be made to answer to the charges of possession of a firearm and 21 rounds of ammunition, all on April 1st in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

Hackett appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1, today was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Monday, 11th May 2026.

The District ‘C’ matters were transferred to the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court for Thursday 7th May 2026.