UNITED NATIONS, CMC – Haiti’s Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé says Haitians are eager to regain security, return to their homes and participate in the country’s forthcoming general elections.

General elections, repeatedly delayed since 2019, are scheduled for December 13.

Addressing a special United Nations meeting on Haiti on Thursday, Fils-Aimé said Haitians can no longer wait to return to work, send their children to school and freely choose their leaders.

The appeal comes as Haiti continues to grapple with widespread gang violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

According to the United Nations, armed gangs control large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and key transport routes, disrupting essential services and humanitarian assistance. About 6.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly 1.5 million have been displaced.

Fils-Aimé told the meeting that improving security will require stronger international efforts to stop the flow of illegal weapons and ammunition, as well as trafficking and transnational criminal activity.

Participants also expressed support for the UN Security Council-backed Gang Suppression Force.

UN Special Representative for Haiti Carlos Ruiz Massieu said the force remains significantly below its authorised strength, with 1,083 personnel deployed out of a planned 5,500. He called for full deployment as soon as possible.

Fils-Aimé stressed, however, that Haiti’s long-term stability must ultimately depend on stronger Haitian institutions.

He said the government is recruiting and training additional police officers and soldiers and strengthening judicial mechanisms to tackle financial crime, mass atrocities and sexual violence.

The meeting also highlighted the need to protect children from gang violence and recruitment and to provide support for those already associated with armed groups.

On the political front, Fils-Aimé said preparations for elections are advancing, with electoral operations underway, voter registration taking place and political organ