Hall of Fame jockey Patrick Husbands, one of Barbados’ and Canada’s most decorated jockeys, announced his retirement from riding races today.

The 52-year-old Husbands has been riding since 1988, and he says after 37 years in the saddle, it is time for a rest.

He was a cornerstone of Canadian thoroughbred racing since 1994, becoming a fan favourite and the go-to rider for the big races.

Over the course of his career, he amassed more than 3,700 victories, won four Barbados Gold Cup titles, won Canada’s Triple Crown, captured several Woodbine riding titles, and also won the Sovereign Award for Outstanding Jockey in Canada for a then-unprecedented four straight years between 1999 and 2002.

Husbands is also a former Barbados National Sports Personality of the Year.

Earlier this year, Husbands had proposed to ride his last race at the 2026 Sandy Lane Gold Cup in Barbados, but pulled out of the race following a mix-up with the horse he was supposed to ride.

Husbands, who lives in Canada, has left the door open for the possibility of coming out of retirement. He notes that next year, one morning, he might wake up and say that he has a couple of years left, but right now, his mind and body need rest.