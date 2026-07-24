Tennis player Hannah Chambers enjoyed a successful opening day on court for Team Barbados as the tennis competition got underway at the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

On day two of the Games, Chambers first teamed up with Gabrielle Leslie to secure a straight-sets 6-4, 6-1 victory over Venezuela’s Mariangel Estrella and Andrea Magallones in the women’s doubles.

She then followed up with a hard-fought win in her opening women’s singles match, defeating El Salvador’s Gabriella Tevez 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Leslie, however, was unable to advance in the singles, going down to the Dominican Republic’s Ana Zamburek 6-3, 6-1.

In the men’s singles, both Barbadians suffered defeats. Stephen Slocombe lost to El Salvador’s Cesar Cruz 6-4, 6-2, while Kaipo Marshall, after taking the opening set 6-4, was beaten by Jamaica’s Nicholas Gore, who rallied to win the next two sets 6-2, 7-5.

Meanwhile, in archery, Javier Jordan finished 20th in the opening round of the men’s compound event with a score of 677 points. He will face Venezuela’s Fraiber Rodriguez in tomorrow’s elimination round.

In badminton, Barbados continued to struggle in the team competition. After losses to Venezuela 4-1 and Guatemala 5-0 yesterday, the quartet of Monyata Riviera, Sabrina Scott, Kennie King and Shae Martin went down 4-1 to El Salvador today.

The lone bright spot came in the men’s doubles, where King and Martin defeated Melvin Calzadilla and Manuel Mejia 21-17, 18-21, 21-18 to earn Barbados’ only victory of the tie.