A man charged with assault and threatening words in connection with an incident involving Government Senator Lisa Cummins has issued a public apology.

Michael Alphonsa Harris, 56, of Goodland, St. Michael, made the apology this morning following his appearance in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.