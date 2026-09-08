Harris fined and placed on bond for assault and threatening words charges

The man charged with assault and threatening words in connection with an incident involving Senator Lisa Cummins has issued a public apology.

Michael Alphonsa Harris, 56, of Goodland, St Michael, made the apology this morning following his appearance in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court, where he was sentenced.

The contractor has been fined $1,500 for threatening the Minister of Health and Wellness during an incident that took place on September 5, 2026.

He has been ordered to pay the fine by December 6, or face one month in prison.

Harris has also been placed on a three-month bond for assaulting the Senator, and if he breaches it, he will be imprisoned for one month.

The first-time offender, who spent Monday night at Dodds Prison, says he will never want to go through such an experience again.