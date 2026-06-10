Harris Paints introduces world-first dry tinting system
The world’s first single-base dry tinting system is now available in Barbados.
Harris Paints achieved the significant milestone by becoming the first paint company in the world to offer decorative paint tinted with advanced dry pigment pearls using a single-base colour system.
The innovation represents a major breakthrough in the global paint industry, setting a new standard for paint technology and design.
Trevor Thorpe attended the introduction ceremony.