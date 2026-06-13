Harrison College are the champions of the NSC Secondary Schools Under-15 Basketball Competition.

Playing at the BCC Gym recently, Harrison College produced a dominant performance to defeat Combermere and capture the title.

HC controlled the contest from start to finish in a low-scoring encounter, eventually securing a comfortable 22-point victory.

Their disciplined defence and efficient offence proved too much for Combermere, who struggled to find consistency throughout the game.

The victory caps off an impressive campaign for Harrison College and sees them crowned Under-15 champions for 2026.