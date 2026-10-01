Harrison College hosts lunchtime Club Fair

A lunchtime, one-day affair and a chance for students to take part in something new at Harrison College.

That’s how Community Services Learning Coordinator Laura Nicholls described the Harrison College Club Fair.

She tells CBC News it forms part of the co-curricular activities at the school.

She gave some background to the aims of the initiative.

The Community Services Learning Coordinator says a cross-country run was also on the agenda, and revealed there is much going on at the school.