Harrison College marks 50th Anniversary of first female students

A special presentation at Harrison College yesterday marked a significant milestone in the history of the Crumpton Street institution.

Some of the first female students to enter the formerly all-male school 50 years ago returned to commemorate the occasion.

They donated a nine-foot hardwood bench to the present-day students, adding to the school’s recreational spaces.

Spokesperson Dr Yolanda Toppin-Alleyne says the occasion was not merely a nostalgic reflection, but a public reaffirmation of the values that facilitated the school’s transition to co-education.

Dr Toppin-Alleyne was among the girls who broke the 243-year tradition of an all-male student population. She says the move paved the way for generations to come and highlighted the importance of inclusivity and equality in education.

Principal Kaylene Kellman-Holder, who was also among the first female students to enter the school, described the move as a visionary step by the principal of the day.