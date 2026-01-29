The Friends of Democracy candidate for St. Michael North, Ricardo Harrison, is strongly opposing the idea of bringing international election observers to Barbados ahead of the February 11 general election.

Speaking during a meeting at Clevedale in St. Michael, he argued that the focus should instead be placed on what he describes as serious concerns surrounding the electoral list.

According to Mr. Harrison, several names were removed from the voters’ list, and he believes this issue poses a threat to the integrity of the elections.