Harrison’s Cave partners with Fun Miles rewards programme

Visitors to Harrison’s Cave Eco-Adventure Park can now earn and redeem Fun Miles through a new partnership with the regional loyalty programme.

The initiative gives Barbadians another opportunity to collect rewards while enjoying the attractions and experiences available at the popular tourism site.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Fun Miles Wouter De Leeuw, said he was pleased about the new partnership.

Meanwhile, Alicia Jemmott said her team has been very intentional about keeping Harrison’s Cave connected to Barbadians and noted that the partnership will play a major role in achieving that goal.