A call has been made for Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce to make up-to-date data on reported cases of rape, sexual violence, child sexual abuse and intimate partner violence against women and girls available to the public.

The call came from Dr Tonya Haynes, Head and Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies, Nita Barrow Unit, at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Dr Haynes made the appeal yesterday while addressing the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.