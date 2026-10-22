Harrison College and The St. Michael School were in the winners’ circle when the BSSAC South Zone Cross-Country Championships were held yesterday at The Princess Margaret School.

The lads from HC dominated the boys’ section, scoring 161 points, followed by Christ Church Foundation with 145 and Lodge with 193.

Among the girls, SMS totalled 192 points to take top honours, while Combermere finished second with 210 points and HC third with 244.

Anmar Goodridge-Boyce took in the action.