Head coach of the Barbados senior men’s national team, Kent Hall, has praised his players for a gutsy performance last night to defeat hosts St Lucia in League B of the Concacaf Nations League.

Goals from Niall Reid-Stephen and Thierry Gale were enough for Barbados to comfortably defeat St Lucia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Speaking during a post-match press conference, Hall lauded the effort of his squad in securing three points and a clean sheet.